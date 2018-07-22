Jotun, Death Squared and Antihero free for Twitch Prime members next month

Twitch has announced the free games that subscribers to its Prime service will get on August 1, and they include Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Death Squared and Antihero (pictured above).

Jotun might just be the pick of the bunch: it’s a beautiful top-down action game from 2015 about slaying Norse titans. Tom played it and spoke to its creative director here. Death Squared isn’t half-bad, either—it’s a clever co-op puzzler that made it onto our list of the best local multiplayer games on PC.

Victorian-era crime strategy game Antihero is another one worth playing, as are the three games from the influential Wizardry series of RPGs (6, 7 and 8) that are part of the package.

The last game for Prime subscribers will be charming mining platformer SteamWorld Dig, part of the “series without a genre”, as Austin described here.

Twitch Prime comes packaged with Amazon Prime, which costs $119 for the year. If you’re already signed up to Amazon’s service, then go here to activate Twitch Prime for ad-free viewing, in-game loot for games such as Fortnite and PUBG, and a free channel subscription every month.

Some of July’s free Twitch Prime games, of which there were a whopping 21, are still available here, including Broken Age and Serial Cleaner.