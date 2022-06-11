How to watch Wholesome Direct's indie game showcase

Take a break from the big budget flash and relax with a showcase of upcoming indie games.

During the busy, boisterous week of not-E3 (opens in new tab), don't forget to schedule yourself a little time to relax. Game showcases are typically dominated by big, loud, flashy trailers full of guns, monsters, and explosions, but there's a calmer, gentler show filled with games that land a bit more on the chill side of things.

That's Wholesome Direct, a showcase devoted to games with beautiful art, thoughtful storytelling, innovative gameplay, and more hopeful themes than you'll usually find in most action blockbusters. Hosted by Jenny Windom, Mary Kish, and Josh Boykin, Wholesome Direct will feature lots of lovely, colorful, cozy indie games headed your way in the near future.

How to watch Wholesome Direct

Wholesome Direct 2022 premieres on Saturday, June 11, at 9:30 am Pacific / 12:30 pm Eastern / 6:30 pm CET on both Twitch (opens in new tab) and Youtube. (opens in new tab)

In addition to a preshow featuring some beautiful art and music, we expect to see lots and lots of games this year—last year's showcase featured a whopping 75 indie game trailers in about an hour, so don't look away or you might miss something great. 

If you want to check out some previous Wholesome Direct showcases, you can find a playlist here

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
