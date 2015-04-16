How to make loads of money in GTA 5

Completing missions as you work your way through the story in Grand Theft Auto 5 will give you enough cash to get by, but if you want to make all the extravagant purchases available in Los Santos and Blaine County you’ll need to significantly expand your capital. That’s where this guide comes in, as over the following pages we’ll give you some general tips for quick money making, direct you to some cash generating random events, and provide foolproof advice for getting rich by using the in-game stock markets.

GENERAL MONEY MAKING

Short on pocket money? There are loads of way to make a few hundred bucks here and there as you cruise around Los Santos. If you tire of petty crime and want a windfall that will let you buy up property, the stock market is easily gamed.

ATM Robbery

Mugging NPCs in the street will always net you a bit of cash, but if you spot someone using an ATM then this almost guarantees they will have some extra money on them. Wait for them to complete their transaction before taking them down, using a melee or silenced weapon to avoid drawing extra attention to your crime, then high tail it out of the area.

Shop Robbery

There are plenty of convenience stores dotted around the map, and they provide an excellent opportunity to grab a quick buck. Draw a weapon and point it at the cashier, then wait for them to empty their takings into a bag before grabbing it. If the store has a second register then shoot that afterwards to gain a second bag of cash. Be wary that some shopkeeper may pull a gun on you—backing out of the doors will allow you to keep an eye on them and respond accordingly.

Play the Stock Market with manual saves

There are two separate stock markets running within the game—the LCN, which fluctuates based on your actions in single player, and the BAWSAQ, which is directly influenced by all players’ actions across the GTA community. We’ll cover some sure fire methods to earn with these later on, but you can chance your arm on the markets without risk by making a manual save first.

Invest all your cash in one particular stock, then use the save option in any of your safe houses to advance time—using Trevor moves it on fastest, and you don’t actually have to save your game to move on as just going into the save screen should advance time. Keep checking the market, then if the value has gone up you can sell for a profit, or if it’s gone down simply reload your previous save and try again with different stock. Trading runs from 8am to 7pm each in-game day and doesn’t happen over the weekend, so check the date and time on your phone or the pause menu when doing this.

Complete Heists with the best crew

Your main source of cash during the story missions are the various heists you carry out. By the time you complete the game you’ll have a nice little nest egg, but you can significantly increase how much you end up with by picking the right crew for each job. When you recruit your team from the heist planning board, make sure you always pick those with the highest ability levels—they’ll usually take away a bigger cut of the proceeds, but you’ll lose far more in the long run by using amateurs who end up bungling their role.