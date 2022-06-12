Holy Moley, season 4 of Super Animal Royale has you battling some big moles

Audio player loading…

Super Animal Royale does not contain the sort of woodland creatures you find in children's movies, fluttering around a princess as she warbles about her evil family or a handsome man she met five minutes ago. These critters may still be every bit as adorable, but they're packing serious heat and are ready for the cutest fight to the death.

The brutally cuddly battle royale is already approaching its fourth season, and as we saw at the PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab), it looks every bit as sweet and spicy as we've come to expect. The new season brings a terrifying giant mole, and unlike Super Animal Royale's delivery mole, I don't think he's here to bring you power-up goodies. You'll have to work together to take him down before he swipes and scratches every last one of your cuddly teammates.

Chris Livingston had a ton of fun with Super Animal Royale when he checked it out a few years ago, finding solid gameplay beneath its cuddly cute exterior. From the moment you're dropped from a giant duck to running over players in a giant hamster ball, to having a dance party with the rest of your team, there are a ton of adorable moments sprinkled throughout Super Animal Royale's heavy gunfire. There are close to 400 breeds across 49 animals now too, so there's bound to be a furry friend for everyone.

Season 4 of Super Animal Royale is set to kick off on June 28. It's completely free to play on Steam, though you can pay to upgrade to the super edition for some perks, extra animal breeds and cosmetics. There'll also be a season 4 starter pack, which usually comes with a new animal, new cosmetics and some in-game currency.