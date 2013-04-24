Heroes of a Broken Land might be the last turn-based RPG you ever need

I'm looking at the big Turn-Based RPG Checklist, and Heroes of a Broken Land seems to have everything covered. A great name? Check. Heroes of Might and Magic-style maps and town management? Double-check. First-person dungeon-crawling? Che- ow, I stepped on a trap -ck. Surely Winged Pixel (AKA Andrew Ellem) hasn't shoved procedural generation in there too? Oh, he has. The only thing missing is some lovely artwork - particularly for the character portraits - but it seems a little churlish to complain too loudly about that. Heroes of a Broken Land is coming this Summer to PC, Mac and Linux, but you can pre-order it for a reduced price ($5), or play the expansive alpha version free in your browser here.

The full game will feature "more unique buildings and places to visit", "complex quests and dungeons, including secret rooms, nefarious traps and puzzles", and "more playable races, each with unique powers and abilities", among other things. I'd settle for a little more control during combat and a more polished and coherent visual style.

Thanks to IndieRPGs.com .