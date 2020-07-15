Here's when you can play the Marvel's Avengers beta

Marvel's Avengers will be fighting AIM and its boss, MODOK, in September, but you'll be able to join Ms. Marvel and her new buds a little bit earlier thanks to a trio of betas, starting in August.

Square Enix slipped IGN the dates, and it looks like preordering it on PS4 will be the best way to play as early as possible. You should never preorder games, though, and everyone will be able to get their turn eventually.

August 7 - PlayStation preorder beta

August 14 - Xbox and PC preorder beta

August 14 - PlayStation open beta

August 21 - Xbox and PC open beta

Ahead of the betas, you'll also be able to see more of Marvel's Avengers during the second War Table presentation, kicking off at 5 pm BST/10 am PDT on July 29. The beta will apparently contain a bit of everything, from co-op to the campaign, and more details will be spilled during the stream.

The first War Table showed off a new trailer, revealed MODOK, and gave us a detailed look at hero customisation.