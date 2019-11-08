Popular

Here's another Borderlands 3 Golden Key Shift code for the weekend

By

Grab it before it expires on November 9.

Borderlands 3
(Image credit: Gearbox Software)

Hot on the heels of a code drop on Thursday, Gearbox has posted another Borderlands 3 Shift code, this one good until the morning of Saturday, November 9. You know the drill: Grab it before it's gone, then roll the dice for a prize.

Here's the code, good for one Golden Key: 

W95BB-3BZS3-ZCBWC-BJT3B-9BTKS

The code expires at 10 am CST on Saturday, November 9. Head to the Shift website to redeem the code, or activate it in-game. It'll give you a key for the special chest in Sanctuary, with a chance to win some nice loot.

As usual, you can find more codes, including all the ones that don't expire, at our Borderlands 3 Shift codes hub, along with more details on how to use your Golden Keys.

Wes Fenlon

When he's not 50 hours into a JRPG or an opaque ASCII roguelike, Wes is probably playing the hottest games of three years ago. He oversees features, seeking out personal stories from PC gaming's niche communities. 50% pizza by volume.
See comments