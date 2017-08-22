Here's a No Man's Sky bubble planet, and one covered with I don't even know what

I'm still star-hopping in No Man's Sky, and finding the interesting new biomes introduced in the Atlas Rises update at a rapid pace. In the past couple sessions I've found a second artificial 'hex' planet and two planets covered with weird supposedly sentient metal orbs.

This morning I came across two more oddities. The first was a planet awash with bubbles. Big bubbles, bigger bubbles, tiny bubbles, medium bubbles, bubbles that were bigger than the big bubbles but not as big as the bigger bubbles, and even some solid iron bubbles sitting on the planet's surface. I named the planet 'Bubble Planet' because I am a creative writer.

The bubble planet, like the hex and orb planets, have the same types of terminals that eject semi-mysterious texts that seem to have been created by some sort of artificial intelligence. The bubbles themselves don't seem particularly intelligent, but even if they are, they're bubbles and I'm not sure how they would display intelligence. They can't go around reading books: they have no arms or eyes or Kindles.

The iron bubbles can be harvested but the transparent bubbles, as far as I can tell, can't be popped.

Meanwhile, In the same system as the bubble planet, I found this even-stranger planet:

I don't know what these things are, but they're really cool looking (you can enlarge the images by clicking on the upper-right corner). These things can be mined with a Colossus laser for Detrium, same as the metal orbs. Unlike the orbs, even the floating ones can be destroyed.

Like the other three new planet types, there are no alien creatures strolling and stumbling around on Thing Planet. These new planets are also bereft of language monoliths and the typical scattering of outposts and vendors as far as I can tell, though they have all contained a habitable base if you want to make one your new homeworld.

Is there anything else new out there? I'll keep hunting. As always, share any new discoveries you've made in the comments.