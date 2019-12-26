Popular

Here's 25 great games for $1 or less on sale for the holidays

We combed the holiday sales for good games at ultra-bargain prices. Also, there are more than 25.

There are a lot of games on sale for the holidays, and a lot of them are crap. No offense to the games, they're just not very good. So I went ahead and sifted through the sales for the best games I could find at an absolute bargain - some of them classics, some of them rather new. There's something for everyone in here, from experimental indies to a couple long-forgotten RTS.

Without further ado:

Steam

GOG

Itch.io

  • Anodyne — A clever top-down 2D adventure game.
  • ISLANDS — An experimental landscape exploration game. Won lots of awards.
  • Rusty Lake Hotel — A mysterious and surreal point-and-click puzzler. Very good.
  • Crossing to the Cold Valley — An absolute steal for a beautifully animated 30-minute game.
  • Mountain — Finally learn what games journalists were tweeting about in 2014.
  • Roguescape — $0.00, it's literally just free right now. It's a roguelike dungeon platformer.

Green Man Gaming

So there you go. That's like a million hours of gaming for, what, $30? $40? I didn't do the math. You do the math.

Jonathan Bolding

Jon Bolding is a games writer and critic with an extensive background in strategy games. When he's not on his PC, he can be found playing every tabletop game under the sun.
