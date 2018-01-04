Hellbound horror game Agony teases ghastly Red Goddess

Agony is a first-person survival horror game that's set in hell. Created by Polish outfit Madmind Studio, what we've seen so far looks positively terrifying—and now the developer has teased one of the game's central characters, the Red Goddess.

Covered in blood and surrounded by tortured demonic beings, here she is in all her, um, glory:

According to the game's Steam page blurb, Agony has players filling the shoes/curled toes of a tormented soul trapped within the depths of hell. By harnessing the power of possession, you'll uncover your forgotten past as you converse and control the other hellbound blighters you come across on your path to redemption.

"By exploring the hostile environment and interacting with other weary souls of the hellscape," reads the blurb, "the hero will soon understand that there is only one way to escape from Hell, and it will require meeting the mystical Red Goddess."

Having watched the above, I'm not so sure that's a good idea.