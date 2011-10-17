Have your say: what do you want from Battlefield 3's single player campaign?

Battlefield 3 is finally out next week. We're excited. We can't wait to get into some jets and crash them new and exciting ways in Battlefield 3's largest multiplayer maps. But amidst the videos of frantic firefights beneath Paris and news that one map features a half-kilometre base jump , it's easy to forget that there's a single player campaign as well.

We've seen bits of it, in the early trailers , the Thunder Run video and recent footage of Operation Guillotine , but we don't yet have much of an impression of what it'll really be like, which raises an interesting question. What do you want to see in Battlefield 3's single player campaign? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.