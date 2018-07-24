GTA Online: After Hours nightclub update out now on PC

GTA Online's much-anticipated After Hours nightclub update is live on PC.

Featuring real-world performers The Black Madonna, Tale of Us, Solomun and Dixon, the update brings with it ten purchasable nightclub locations—available on Maze Bank Foreclosure.

Budding proprietors can fill venues with resident DJs, podium dancers, lighting rigs, and back of house staff. Likewise, players can invite up to 30 other clubbers inside for a boogie or a bust up. Entry fees can be set between free and $100. Be warned: bouncers will eject those who sneak in without paying.

I've yet to jump in myself (expect more words on After Hours later this week), but Rockstar Intel provides this handy breakdown of club prices. The cheapest, located on Elysian Island, comes in at $1,080,000. The most expensive, the West Vinewood Nightclub, costs $1,700,000. Changing your club's name, decor, staff, and security detail among other possible tweaks costs extra—which Twitter person Nuro reckons maxes out at $5,072,400.

Acquiring resident DJs requires players to complete that performer's missions—a snippet of which is teased above as The Black Madonna decks a policeman. "Once the DJ’s set-up missions are complete," explains Rockstar, "the DJ will become the club’s resident DJ, seamlessly changing over from the current resident."

To this end, look out for Solomun at launch—today, July 24—Tale of Us on July 31, Dixon on August 7 and The Black Madonna on August 14, each of whom dictates the tunes on any given night. Next week, look out for new radio station Los Santos Underground Radio which will be updated with new DJ mixes following each DJ's residency.

Interestingly, nightclubs double up as a business venture and hubs for your other businesses. Guest List members are also in-line for a "GTA$350,000 bonus on the house", as detailed on the Rockstar Newswire.

After Hours also adds seven new vehicles—including the Dinka Jester Classic, the Party Bus and Mammoth Patriot Stretch—with more coming down the line.

And if you're simply here to shake yer bum—be that in your club's VIP area or its dancefloor—After Hours adds a range of dance moves, such as Uncle Disco, Salsa Roll, Find the Fish, and Raise the Roof. I recognise the last, but I'm clueless about the others. If Rockstar adds Dad Dance I'll be good to go.