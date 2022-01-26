G.Skill hits DDR5-8888 with its Trident Z5 memory

Audio player loading…

G.Skill has announced the achievement of a new overclocking world record for the fastest memory frequency at DDR5-8888 at 88-88-88-88. It easily beats out the previous record set back at the time of the launch of the 12th Gen platform. The result is another step on the path towards the DDR5-10000 milestone.

Board walk (Image credit: MSI) Best gaming motherboard: the best boards around

Best AMD motherboard: your new Ryzen's new home

The result was achieved by overclocker lupin_no_musume with G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5 memory. It was used in conjunction with an Asus ROG Maximus Z690 Apex motherboard and Intel Core i9-12900K processor.

The result contains a lot of eights! Eight is a lucky number in Chinese culture. It symbolizes wealth and prosperity and the clock and latencies were no doubt in mind when the result was obtained. Having been an extreme overclocker in a previous life, I can imagine there were a lot of cheers and back slaps when the validation was successful.

The result easily beats out the previous record of DDR5-8704 that was set at the time of the 12th Gen launch back in early November. It was also set using the combination of G.Skill memory and the Asus Z690 Apex motherboard.

(Image credit: G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5-8888 CPU-Z validation)

The score was obtained using liquid nitrogen cooling and is hardly representative of what you’d see in the real world, but then don’t forget, another overclocker achieved nearly DDR5-8000 with Teamgroup memory and Asrock’s Z690 Aqua OC motherboard. using air cooling.

G.Skill previously demonstrated a memtest stable DDR5-7000 result, and its surely binning its best ICs so they can be used in faster kits later this year. So, while DDR5-8888 looks a long way off, it's another step on the path towards the DDR5-10000 goal. Surely it's only a matter of time before that happens. Make it about CL50 and i’ll take two, though I probably won't be able to afford even one.