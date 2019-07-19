Gravity-defying puzzle platformer Etherborn is out today

(Image credit: Altered Matter)

Etherborn is a puzzle platformer with a focus on gravity-defying traversal, and while it might not be the first game based on that premise, it's probably among the best looking. The nameless, voiceless protagonist inhabits a surreal world of floating structures, and is tempted through them by a bodiless voice. Once reached, this bodiless voice will apparently help the protagonist "understand [their] own existence". (Why not just send an email ffs?)

As the trailer below demonstrates, the diabolically warped illustrations of M.C. Escher are a clear inspiration. According to the Steam description, the player experiences "gravity perpendicular to the surface you are standing on, allowing for creative exploration possibilities in environments carefully crafted as navigation-based puzzles".

It's definitely gorgeous to look at, and it's available on Steam now. Check out the launch trailer below, or check out some .gifs Austin showcased back in 2017.