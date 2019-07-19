Popular

Gravity-defying puzzle platformer Etherborn is out today

By

It's a psychedelic work of art come to life.

(Image credit: Altered Matter)

Etherborn is a puzzle platformer with a focus on gravity-defying traversal, and while it might not be the first game based on that premise, it's probably among the best looking. The nameless, voiceless protagonist inhabits a surreal world of floating structures, and is tempted through them by a bodiless voice. Once reached, this bodiless voice will apparently help the protagonist "understand [their] own existence". (Why not just send an email ffs?)

As the trailer below demonstrates, the diabolically warped illustrations of M.C. Escher are a clear inspiration. According to the Steam description, the player experiences "gravity perpendicular to the surface you are standing on, allowing for creative exploration possibilities in environments carefully crafted as navigation-based puzzles".

It's definitely gorgeous to look at, and it's available on Steam now. Check out the launch trailer below, or check out some .gifs Austin showcased back in 2017.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments