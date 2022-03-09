How to get the Grafted Blade Greatsword in Elden Ring

One sword? Two sword? How about many sword?

grafted blade side view
(Image credit: Future)

The Elden Ring Grafted Blade Greatsword is one of the game's "Legendary Armaments" and an excellent Elden Ring weapon to see a strength build through the early game (or even all the way to becoming Elden Lord, if you're so inclined.) If you're dreaming up a build with it already, keep in mind it has some steep stat requirements. It's a greatsword, after all.

The Grafted Blade Greatsword can be won from one of the seven bosses to beat before Margit, the Leonine Misbegotten, in a dungeon that makes for a nice appetizer before Stormveil Castle.

Stats you need for the Grafted Blade Greatsword:

  • Strength: 27 strength to two-hand the weapon, 40 to wield it one-handed
  • Dexterity: 14 dex
  • Endurance: Quite a bit (with very light armor and/or no shield) to use it without exceeding your 70% encumbrance and "fat rolling."

Elden Ring: Where to find the Grafted Blade Greatsword

map to grafted blade

(Image credit: Future)
castle morne gates

(Image credit: Future)

You'll need to reach Castle Morne, which is located on the southernmost tip of the Weeping Peninsula, a small zone to the south of Limgrave. It's relatively easy to avoid the castle's ballista defenses by keeping to the right as you approach on horseback.

castle morne courtyard

(Image credit: Future)
castle morne ladder

(Image credit: Future)

The dungeon itself is fairly straightforward. After riding the elevator up from the entrance, avoid the mass of enemies on the right (depicted in the screenshot above) and head to the back of the courtyard. There is a ladder up to the castle ramparts on the right.

castle morne battlements

(Image credit: Future)
view down to boss room

(Image credit: Future)
path forward in castle morne

(Image credit: Future)

You can only go south from the top of the ladder, so head that way and be careful of flying Misbegottens. At the fork, the right path dropping down will take you to a site of grace and the relatively linear path to the boss. The left will take you to Edgar, Irinia's father and part of her sidequest. You'll want to talk to him with the Grafted Blade Greatsword equipped to proceed in that quest.

(Image credit: Future)

The boss area for the Leonine Misbegotten is pictured above. It's a fast and aggressive enemy, but certainly no Margit and not a particularly difficult Elden Ring boss. Defeat him, and the Grafted Blade Greatsword is yours. 

grafted blade stats

(Image credit: Future)
grafted blade lore

(Image credit: Future)
