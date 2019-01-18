Grab this Radeon RX 580 8GB and two free games for $169

There are plenty of newfangled graphics cards on the market, like Nvidia's RTX series and AMD's recently announced Radeon VII. However, if you're just looking to game at 1080p without spending a mountain of cash, the Radeon RX 580 is a tried-and-true option, and it's on sale at Newegg.

The specific model that is on sale is PowerColor's Red Dragon Radeon RX 580, priced at $169.99 (after $20 mail-in-rebate). It has the full 8GB of GDDR5 memory (as opposed to 4GB), and is slightly overclocked to 1,350MHz (boost). That's an insignificant 10MHz bump over reference, though if PowerColor feels confident enough to push the specs, even just slightly, you might find there is additional overclocking headroom.

This card qualifies for AMD's free games offer as well. You can choose two free games from a list of three, including Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5.

PowerColor Red Dragon Radeon RX 580 | Overclocked | $169.99

This card is slightly overclocked and sports a full 8GB of GDDR5 memory. You also get to choose two free games as part of AMD's latest Rewards promotion. Price reflects a $20 mail-in-rebate. Buy at Newegg



If you'd rather not fuss with a mail-in-rebate, the Radeon RX 580 is still comparatively affordable at around $190. One of the more compelling options is XFX's Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition. It's clocked at 1,366MHz out of the box, and is rated to hit at least 1,386MHz if you take matters into your own hands. It also features dual BIOSes in case one of them fails.

XFX Radeon RX 580 GTX XXX Edition | Overclocked | $189.99

XFX validates this card to hit a 1,386MHz boost clock. It's also outfitted with dual BIOSes, providing a safety net if one fails (handy if you're attempting to flash the BIOS). According to the listing, it qualifies for AMD's free games offer as well. Buy at Amazon



