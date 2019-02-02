Godhood launches Kickstarter to fund extra eldritch gods and secret cults

Abbey Games, developer of god game Reus and exploration game Renowned Explorers, has already fully-funded its next game, Godhood, in which you design your own religion from scratch and teach your followers right from wrong. It's due to release into Early Access in May, but Abbey Games took to Kickstarter this week to secure funding for a few extras, including playable ancient eldritch gods, complete with their own cults.

It's already nearly halfway to its $50,000 goal—if it hits, players will be able to turn their god into an eldritch nightmare, in addition to options the team has already designed, such as a god of fertility, a god of chastity, and many more in between. It hasn't yet revealed its stretch goals, but if it raises extra money it plans to add more gods, buildings and types of hero for your tribe. You can check the Kickstarter page out here.

I like the sound of the game already: you don't directly control your followers, so there's no micromanaging. Instead, you craft your own religion by designing rituals, commandments, answering (or ignoring) prayers and teaching your tribe right from wrong. You could decide, for example, that being a warmonger is a virtue, which will lead to a more bloodthirsty tribe.

You'll try to convert enemy tribes by finding their villages on a procedurally-generated map and then fighting them in turn-based combat. Again, you don't have direct control, but you can influence the abilities of your followers to give them the edge in battle.

The Steam page is live here: the Early Access version will cost €25 (roughly $29/£22), while the full version will release later in 2019 for €30 ($34/£26).