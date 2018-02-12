Get lost in a single screen with neat puzzler Swaps and Traps, out today

How many times have you heard the phrase 'something is like something else with a twist'? Loads, I bet. Swaps and Traps is a neat puzzle game that really means it.

Due later today on Steam, Swaps and Traps is a run-and-jump platformer, whereby collecting keys spins each level on its head—in turn creating new, dizzying puzzles to overcome. Aha! A literal twist.

I'm a sucker for puzzle games, therefore the thought of tackling 100 levels across three head-scratching worlds in this manner sounds exciting, particularly when you throw scores of spike pits, saw blades and swinging maces into the mix.

Here's some of that in motion:

And here's why protagonist Mike is putting himself through all of that, followed by a screen of his Divider nemesis:

Mike is a decent man. An ordinary one, you might say. But he is no pushover when it comes to capturing the enchanted hat from his nemesis, Divider. You see, Divider’s hat changes everything, including the position and direction of the screen. Mike’s only hope is to collect the cursed keys, and catch Divider through different locations and traps.

Fancy stopping the smug ne'er-do-well with the admittedly fantastic beard above? Swaps and Traps is due on Steam today, at 12pm PT/8pm GMT.