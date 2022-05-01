Genshin Impact 2.7 is indefinitely delayed

Audio player loading…

Genshin Impact's Version 2.7 update has been postponed, with no news of when the announcement of a new date will come. Developers miHoYo announced the delay this week via Twitter. "Due to project progress, the Version 2.7 update will be postponed. For detailed information on the date of the new update, content adjustment plan, and compensation, please stay tuned for upcoming announcements," it said.

miHoYo followed up to say that it will provide further information as soon as possible, and apologized for the inconvenience caused.

The delay comes among continued COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai, where miHoYo is based. The 25 million person lockdown in Shanghai is entering its fifth week, as reported by ABC News, and the lack of ability to work from their offices is certainly impacting miHoYo developers.

Many replies on social media wished the developers well, hoping they would focus on staying safe rather than attempting to release content for the game. Others said that no "compensation" would be necessary—Genshin Impact often gives out free in-game premium currency when updates are delayed.