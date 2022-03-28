Everything we know about Genshin Impact 2.6

Looking for info about Genshin Impact 2.6? Zephyr of the Violet Garden is another split update. We'll be delving into the new Chasm region in Liyue for the next chapter of the Archon Quest, uncovering an Abyss Order plot alongside Dainsleif. But we'll also take part in the Magnificent Irodori Festival, as Inazuma finally ends its isolation from the outside world.

Characters from both Liyue and Mondstadt will turn up in the main festival quest, and like the Lantern Rite, there are loads of activities to try. The Anemo Archon, Venti, is also back for his third rerun, before Ayaka appears in the second phase, which sadly means we won't get either Klee or Kazuha as players previously suspected. But maybe the next version?

In this Genshin Impact 2.6 guide, I'll go through the release date, character banners, the events, The Chasm region, as well as the two brand new and OP sounding artifact sets we're getting as part of it.

The Genshin Impact 2.6 release date is March 30. Both Ayato's banner and Venti's rerun will release at the same time. Then, in the second phase around April 20, Ayaka will return for her rerun.

Characters

Who are the Genshin Impact 2.6 characters?

We're getting one new character in version 2.6, as well as two banner reruns:

Ayato

Head of the Kamisato clan and Hydro sword-wielder, Ayato is Ayaka's big brother. He loves boba tea, gardens, and using speedy Shunsuiken Hydro slashes to defeat opponents. Like many previous damage-dealers, Ayato relies on stacks in the form of Namisen, increasing the damage dealt by his slashes scaling with max HP. His Suiyuu burst can buff them even further. Ayato's "Azure Excursion" banner arrives on March 30.

Venti

Mondstadt's famous bard is back for a third (and probably final) rerun, alongside Ayato in the first phase of version 2.6. Many speculated that we'd be getting Kazuha or Klee this time around, but Venti is still an exceptionally strong character, even though he released way back in late 2020. You'll be able to wish on Venti's "Ballad in Goblets" banner from March 30.

Ayaka

Many Kamisato fans are already preparing to create parties around Ayaka and Ayato, as they should make for a strong Freeze combo. With her brother dropping, it's no surprise they decided to bring Ayaka back, especially since in the last version they did the same for Yae Miko and the Raiden Shogun. This sword-wielding five-star is one of the best damage-dealers in Genshin, and has a great playstyle as she dodges around opponents, imbuing her blade with Cryo. Ayaka's "The Heron's Court" banner should arrive around April 20.

New region

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 2.6 new region: The Chasm and Archon quest

The Chasm has existed for a long time on Genshin Impact's map and is mentioned in many quests, but this is the first time we'll actually be able to venture in. This region was created by the fight between the Geo Archon, Morax, and the earth dragon, Azhdaha, and it's home to much of Liyue's mining industry.

Expect ravines, ancient structures, and dark caves with which we'll use the Lumenstone Adjuvant torch gadget to explore, while battling the new Ruin Serpent enemies. The latest chapter in the Archon quest, "Requiem of the Echoing Depths", also has us delve into the dark of this new region alongside Dainsleif, to investigate and foil an Abyss Order scheme.

Events

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 2.6 events

We've got a fair few events this version, but as with the Lantern Rite, a lot of them are part of the Irodori Festival in Inazuma.

Hues of the Violet Garden is a cultural festival that sees characters from Mondstadt and Liyue head to Inazuma, and alongside the main questline, there are four different mini-events to try. The Moons and Stars Inscribe is a hybrid poetry/photography event where we take pictures based around a specific theme, then help a traveling bard write poetry based on them. Theater Mechanicus returns to Inazuma, though this time the tower defense mini-game is streamlined, with a limited selection of turrets allowed for each stage, and "Sticks" you can choose to provide buffs.

Clash of Lone Blades is a combat event centered around the parry mechanic. You'll have to fight a Nobushi sword master as the Traveler, but you won't have access to any elemental abilities: you'll have to parry, Beidou-style. The last festival activity is The Floral Courtyard, a flower arranging event that follows on from Dreams of Bloom from not so long ago. You'll create flowery courtyard displays based on specific themes, and can place them in your Serenitea Pot afterwards. The standout rewards for the festival activities are a Crown of Insight, and the ability to invite Xingqiu to your party.

After the festival, there's the Spices of the West cooking event, which is your typical slider based mini-game about crafting seasonings to use in dishes. Once cooked, you can give these to characters in your Serenitea Pot to increase companionship XP. Vibro-Crystal Research is a series of challenges about connecting Transmitter and Receiver Crystals. What that means in practice: you complete conditions to get buffs that will help you beat battles.

Lastly, Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens, is a photography event where we'll have to take pictures based on specifications from an Inazuman artist, and Ley Line Overflow will be back with boosted rewards for Blossoms of Wealth and Wisdom.

Artifacts and weapons

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 2.6 weapons and artifacts

There's a new five-star sword, the Herran Geppaku Futsu, which you can expect to be ideal for Ayato. More importantly, there are two new OP artifact sets:

Vermillion Hereafter

Two-piece: +18% attack

+18% attack Four-piece: After using an elemental burst, this character will gain the Nascent Light effect, increasing their attack by 8% for 16 seconds. When the character's HP decreases, their attack will further increase by 10%. This increase can occur a maximum of four times, and increase every 0.8 seconds. Nascent Light will be dispelled when a character leaves the field or when another elemental burst is used.

Echoes of an Offering

Two-piece: +18% attack

+18% attack Four-piece: When normal attacks hit opponents, there is a 36% chance it will trigger Valley Rite, which will increase normal attack damage by 70% of attack. This effect will be dispelled 0.05 seconds after a normal attack deals damage. If a normal attack fails to trigger Valley Rite, the odds of triggering it in the next instance increase by 20%.

It'll be interesting to see Vermillion Hereafter used with Hu Tao's elemental skill HP reduction. Echoes of an Offering should also be extremely strong for Ayato, since his fast Shunsuiken slashes are classed as normal attacks, and his Suiyuu burst also buffs normal attacks. If you throw Yun Jin into the mix, I imagine those slashes will get pretty scary.