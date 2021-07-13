Genshin Impact 2.0: Everything we know

It's official: Genshin Impact 2.0 is right around the corner, finally letting us visit Inazuma, the realm of the Electro Archon. Just as Mondstadt is inspired by Germany, and Liyue, China, Inazuma is a chain of islands based around Japanese culture. It's filled with tea houses, shrines, wandering ronin, and more cherry blossoms than you can count. They even have a Shogun.

Previously our knowledge of Inazuma mainly came from conversations with other characters and Kaedehara Kazuha, but the latest special program gave us our first proper look at the storm-wracked island region. We saw new characters like Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu, new locations and events, not to mention a Genshin Impact 2.0 release date. For all that and more, I'm here to help.

The Genshin Impact 2.0 release date is July 21.

This was announced during the special program that gave us our first peek of Inazuma. You can watch the Genshin Impact 2.0 trailer above, titled "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia".

The special program showed us a range of friendly faces we'll meet when we land in Inazuma, but for now, here are the three set to join the character roster:

Ayaka

This five-star Cryo swordsmen is a daughter of the Kamisato Clan, one of the Tri-Commissions that oversees Inazuma's governance. Ayaka's banner, The Heron’s Court, releases on July 21 alongside version 2.0.

Yoimiya

A five-star Pyro archer and firework maker, Yoimiya is the owner of Naganohara Fireworks and is also Inazuma's most skilled Pyrotechnician. Yoimiya's banner, Tapestry of Golden Flames, arrives after Ayaka.

Sayu

Despite her small stature, this four-star Anemo ninja is a claymore user, and is often found napping in hidden places. Sayu is also set to feature as part of Yoimiya's banner.

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 2.0 Inazuma: What does the new area look like?

As the domain of the Electro Archon, Inazuma is a chain of six islands constantly battered by storms and lightning. As such, the land itself is infused with Electro, so we can expect plenty of new puzzles focused around the element. There isn't an official map yet, but the special program did reveal some prominent locations:

Grand Narukami Shrine: This mountaintop shrine protects a sacred sakura tree that resembles a fox. The tree symbolises the Electro Archon's protection of Inazuma.

This mountaintop shrine protects a sacred sakura tree that resembles a fox. The tree symbolises the Electro Archon's protection of Inazuma. Mikage Furnace: This floating forge lies in a crater and harnesses the power of Tatarigami to smelt ore.

This floating forge lies in a crater and harnesses the power of Tatarigami to smelt ore. Musoujin Gorge: An unnatural ravine created when the Raiden Shogun sliced a giant serpent in two with a thunderous slash. The blow was so powerful it cut Yashiori Island in two. The serpent left behind Electro pulses known as Tartarigami that locals have harnessed as a power source.

An unnatural ravine created when the Raiden Shogun sliced a giant serpent in two with a thunderous slash. The blow was so powerful it cut Yashiori Island in two. The serpent left behind Electro pulses known as Tartarigami that locals have harnessed as a power source. Komore Teahouse: A tranquil and secretive teahouse owned by a Shiba Inu called Taroumaru. Legend says that its employees have signed a devil's bargain with the dog that means they must work forever.

A tranquil and secretive teahouse owned by a Shiba Inu called Taroumaru. Legend says that its employees have signed a devil's bargain with the dog that means they must work forever. Inazuma City: The capital of Inazuma. The city is home to the Raiden Shogun's Tenshukaku.

The capital of Inazuma. The city is home to the Raiden Shogun's Tenshukaku. Kamisato Clan Estate: Located in the centre of a misty forest and surrounded by Sakura Blossoms lies the Kamisato Estate. From Ayaka's tea room you can spy Inazuma City and the Raiden Shogun's castle.

Genshin Impact 2.0 weapons and artifacts

Here's an overview of the new Genshin Impact 2.0 weapons:

Name Rarity (in stars) Type Amenoma Kageuchi Four Sword Mistsplitter Reforged Five Sword Hamayumi Four Bow Thundering Pulse Five Bow Kitain Cross Spear Four Spear Katsuragikiri Nagamasa Four Claymore Hakushin Ring Four Catalyst

And here are the new artifacts:

Emblem of Severed Fate

Two-piece set: +20% energy recharge

+20% energy recharge Four-piece set: Increases elemental burst damage by 25% of energy recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus damage can be obtained this way.

Shimenawa's Reminiscence

Two-piece set: +18% attack

+18% attack Four-piece set: When casting an elemental skill, if the character has 15 or more energy, they lose 15 energy and normal/charged/plunging attack damage is increased by 50% for ten seconds

Genshin Impact 2.0 events

There are lots of events coming with Genshin Impact 2.0. The tower defence-esque minigame, Theater Mechanicus, is arriving in Inazuma with some changes, and Ley Line Overflow is also returning with double rewards for completing Blossoms of Wealth and Revelation.

There's also the Phantom Flow event that offers rewards for completing challenges on varying difficulties. But the biggest highlight of all is the Thunder Sojourn event that lets players recruit the Electro claymore-wielding pirate captain, Beidou, to their team by gathering event currency. This also feels like a pretty strong hint that Beidou will be smuggling us into Inazuma.

Which bosses will we be fighting?

Inazuma features a variety of new bosses to challenge for rewards:

Ruin Sentinel: This ruin protector takes the form of different creatures, such as a crab, jellyfish, or snake. Each form has its own fighting style and abilities.

This ruin protector takes the form of different creatures, such as a crab, jellyfish, or snake. Each form has its own fighting style and abilities. Magu Kenki: The mechanised swordsman from the Golden Apple Archipelago will be available to fight in Inazuma.

The mechanised swordsman from the Golden Apple Archipelago will be available to fight in Inazuma. Pyro Hypostasis: A new variant on the elemental construct, the Pyro Hypostasis features new attacks and elemental weaknesses.

There are also new enemies wandering the wilderness including groups of bandit Ronin and a new member of the Fatui called the Mirror Maiden.

Wait, we'll be able to garden?

Yes, Genshin Impact 2.0 is bringing gardening to the game. By using the Seed Dispensary acquired from Madame Ping, you can collect seeds in the open world and plant them by buying beds with Realm Currency in your Serenitea Pot. After a certain period of time has passed, you can harvest the flowers.