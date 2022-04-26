GeForce RTX 40 series rumored to stick with a PCIe 4.0 interface

By published

No PCIe 5.0 support.

Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics card with exploded effect
(Image credit: Future)
Audio player loading…

PCIe 5.0 made its debut with Intel's 12th gen CPU and motherboard range, and AMD is set to add support to its Zen 4 platform later this year. It was widely assumed that next gen graphics cards would support PCIe 5.0, but a new rumor suggests that Nvidia's next gen Ada GPUs will not support the new standard.

The rumor comes from the reliable kopite7kimi (via Videocardz). It's a bit of a surprise given that Nvidia's enterprise-oriented Hopper architecture does support PCIe 5.0. There's also the fact that RTX 40 will support 12+4 pin 12VHPWR PCIe 5.0 power connectors. But then, so does the RTX 3090 Ti and that certainly doesn't support PCIe 5.0.

If Nvidia does decide to stick with PCIe 4.0, it's not likely to have any impact. It's more of a box to check for marketing value. A current high-end GPU loses next to nothing when run on a 16x PCIe 3.0 system vs 4.0, so the difference will be even less compared to PCIe 4.0 vs 5.0. 

If Nvidia does omit PCIe 5.0 support, it might save a valuable few watts. It's believed that RTX 40 cards will consume unprecedented amounts of power, so any saving that can be made means an extra handful of watts can be budgeted elsewhere.

See more
Your next upgrade

(Image credit: Future)

Best CPU for gaming: The top chips from Intel and AMD
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game ahead of the rest

Of course, this is just a rumor. Nvidia is notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to details about its unreleased products. It's interesting to see the rumor mill ramping up though, indicating that the cards aren't too far from release.

It's believed that the cards have entered the testing phase, meaning the GPUs themselves have finished their design phase. Now it's up to finding a balance between things like yields and die harvesting, clock speeds, power requirements and PCB designs.

RTX 40 cards are expected to be built with TSMC's 4N node, which has been tweaked to suit Nvidia specifically. RTX 40 cards will feature a large increase in core count and cache size.

We can expect the RTX 40 series to be released in the second half of 2022. They will go head to head with AMD's MCM RDNA3 models around the same time.

Chris Szewczyk
Chris Szewczyk

Chris' gaming experiences go back to the mid-nineties when he conned his parents into buying an 'educational PC' that was conveniently overpowered to play Doom and Tie Fighter. He developed a love of extreme overclocking that destroyed his savings despite the cheaper hardware on offer via his job at a PC store. To afford more LN2 he began moonlighting as a reviewer for VR-Zone before jumping the fence to work for MSI Australia. Since then, he's gone back to journalism, enthusiastically reviewing the latest and greatest components for PC & Tech Authority, PC Powerplay and currently Australian Personal Computer magazine and PC Gamer. Chris still puts far too many hours into Borderlands 3, always striving to become a more efficient killer.
See comments