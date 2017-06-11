Popular

Forza Motorsport 7 is coming to PC

By

See the gorgeous racer's debut trailer here.

Just announced at Microsoft's E3 show, Forza Motorsport 7 is coming to PC. It'll be a Windows 10 exclusive, though, and chances are it'll only be available through the Microsoft Store.

It's not much of a surprise, seeing that Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Motorsport 6: Apex both previously came to PC, but this marks the first time a complete, main series entry of the racing sim series hasn't been an Xbox exclusive.   

They also took time to debut a flagship supercar from Porsche, who Microsoft made a six year deal with. If you're a car person, that probably rules.

Also new is a dynamic weather this time around, like puddles that grow from wet weather, along some pretty new lighting effects.  Even better: There are more than 700 damn cars in the game. I'm not even a car person, and I know that rules. That's a lot of cars. God damn.  We still don't have word on crossplay or what the PC version will look like, but we'll update as soon as possible. 

James Davenport

James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.
See comments