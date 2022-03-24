Fortnite's 'No Building' mode will be made permanent, dataminers say

Audio player loading…

Epic recently switched off building in Fortnite's default mode, a change explained by way of a convoluted story trailer that ends with a surprise appearance by Doctor Strange. As Jody put it at the time, "Videogames!" The change was meant to be a temporary novelty, although we predicted that a no-build mode could become a permanent option if it was sufficiently popular.

We are, therefore, not at all surprised that multiple dataminers have discovered evidence that Epic is in fact planning on keeping the no-building option around on a full-time basis. TweaBR said on March 21 that "the 'No Builds' LTM that will be available after 8 days will be called 'Solo—No Build Battle Royale'." There will also be no-building modes for Duos, Trios, and Squad as well.

HypeX corroborated the claim a couple days later, saying that there are "separate No-Building modes that they can enable anytime" after the LTM ends, and also that most loading screen tips have been changed to say, "In modes with building enabled."

We said when the no-building mode was announced that removing a central element of the game might seem like a high-risk move, but Fortnite has thrived for years largely on the strength of reinvention. It's a battle royale, the same as PUBG, Apex Legends, and Warzone, and yet it's a completely different kind of experience—one in which any number of Marvel superheroes, Olympians, and/or hip hop stars can warp in, kick ass, and be on their way without anyone raising an eyebrow. Changing it yet again (ironically, by making it more like its genre bedfellows) actually fits pretty well with the Fortnite formula, and it appears to be going well: Ahead of the recent leaks, plenty of people on Reddit were already expressing hope that a no-build mode of some kind would become a permanent part of the game.

I've reached out to Epic for confirmation of the permanent no-build mode and will update if I receive a reply.

Thanks, VGC.