Fortnite season 5 map: Every new location

Fortnite season 5 is sure to feature at least a few new locations for players to explore when they're not pouring through the battle pass. Season 4 introduced us to a bunch of Marvel-themed locations, but season 5 promises to be at least a little less of a marketing collaboration. Still, with the Mandalorian being a battle pass skin, it's possible we'll see even weirder locations than ever before.

As always, the Fortnite island is a huge place with plenty of nooks and crannies to explore. So we've whipped up this guide to all the new locations and old locations you can find on the Fortnite map, and given you some tips on where to drop.

Fortnite map: All the new locations

With season 5 debuting soon, there's definitely going to be new locations to look forward to. With Galactus almost assuredly reshaping the map in some way, we'll be updating this section when we see some map leaks or an official announcement.

Best Places to Drop

Steamy Stacks: Still a favorite for its dense industrial layout and the two smokestacks that make for quick getaways. With plenty of chests and a Kevin cube in the parking lot, you'll usually make out OK when dropping here.

Retail Row: A little less chaotic than Doom's Domain, since there's no henchmen prowling about. You'll still find a fair amount of loot chests to dig through, and you can always work your way north using the power lines.

Sweaty Sands: Land on that giant hotel and work your way through it to collect a great amount of loot. You've got the underappreciated Coral Castle to the north, Salty Springs and Doom's Domain to the East, and Holly Hedges to the south for your step two.