Fortnite item shop: Take a bite out of crime with these new skins

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite item shop has been updated with two awesome new skins, and one of them should be sticking around for quite some time and is pretty cheap.

First off, we've got the Iris starter pack that just debuted. The main draw is of course the skin itself, which comes with an alternate style without the pink hoodie.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Iris also comes with the "Roundabout" back bling, which is basically just a circular backpack with a very convenient holster for a pistol.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

She also comes with the "Pop Axe," which is basically a normal pickaxe but with an appropriately pink, red, and blue paint job to match Iris' style.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

For your trouble, you also get 600 "free" V-bucks. If you've managed to save up another 500-600 V-bucks by now, you can probably just combine those to buy next season's battle pass and save yourself an unnecessary purchase. Not a bad deal by most standards.

Iris is $4.99 USD, or €4.99 for our European friends.

Next up on the docket is a new style for a familiar favorite.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Doggo skin (you know, the one with a terrifyingly humanoid body and dog face) has a new militia style, where he trades the standard hoodie for a green one, plus a tactical vest, lots of bulletproof padding, and a couple of smoke grenades on his chest. His chest reads "Pug Patrol," as if this were the gritty reboot of Paw Patrol. I think the Onion wrote about this already.

Doggo is his usual 1,500 V-bucks, but if you already own the skin you should be able to get the new style for free.

Don't forget to check out the rest of our Fortnite guides and previews.