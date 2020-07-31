Fortnite item shop: Jam out to Diplo with these skins that react to music

Fortnite is throwing another concert, this time featuring famed DJ Diplo, and to celebrate, players can snag not one, not two, not three, but four (mostly) new skins that react to music by changing colors.

The Fortnite item shop is currently selling the "Envision + Party Style Set" prior to the Diplo concert, which starts on July 31 (possibly the day you're reading this) at 2pm Eastern Time/10am Pacific Time.

Take a look at the skins below.

(Image credit: Epic GAmes)

The one in the center with the mask is "Envision," which you can grab for 1,200 V-bucks. Clearly, she's here to encourage proper social distancing in Fortnite. As far as I can tell, her suit isn't reactive to music, but she does come with a pretty awesome back bling item. It's a DJ turntable (appropriate for a Diplo concert) that's reactive to music and appears to light up along the sides while spinning. It kind of looks like the Fortnite version of a Yu-Gi-Oh duel disk, but strapped to your back.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The other skins—Nightlife, Party MVP, Party Diva, and Party Star—are basically skintight bodysuits that glow and flow like lava lamps while music is playing, and you can bet they'll be going off during Diplo's antics. Nightlife debuted a little while ago for another occasion, but the other three are brand new.

Each one of those skins is a hefty 1,500 V-bucks. Thankfully, each one comes with an alternate style, so at least you're getting a little extra value for your digital dollars.

The Envision skin is apparently only available until a little after Diplo's concert, so get it while you can if you're so inclined.

For those of you not familiar with Diplo, he's a famous DJ who's worked with Justin Bieber, Skrillex, and Noah Cyrus, among plenty others, as is usually the case with big electronic and hip-hop artists. He was also a co-founder of the group Major Lazer. Can't say I'm a diehard fan (I'm a Pendulum boy, so sue me), but it's sure to draw a crowd in Fortnite's relatively new social hub, the Party Mode island.

Don't forget to check out the rest of our Fortnite guides and patch notes while you're here.