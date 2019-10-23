Fortnite Chapter 2 Competitive Season: start date, schedule, prizes, requirements

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 2 is here, but don't think for a second that Epic has forgotten about the Chapter 2 competitive season. While Chapter 2's competition won't start for a little bit, Epic has already divulged some key details to let us know what's at stake this season, and how things are being handled a bit differently. Check out the details below before you climb into the ring.

When does the Fortnite Chapter 2 competitive season start?

The Fortnite Chapter 2 competitive season starts on November 1, so you've got the rest of October to prepare your squad for battle.

What's the Fortnite Chapter 2 competitive season prize pool?

In a blog post, Epic has stated that they are giving out a total prize pool of $5 million. That's across all regions and competitions, including weekly cash cups and "new platform specific tournaments."

How do I qualify for Fortnite Chapter 2 competition?

Like previous seasons, you'll need to enter the Fortnite Arena Mode competitions in order to gain enough Hype Points to enter the Champion Series. Once you've climbed to the Champion Series in Arena Mode (squads and solo arena are available), you'll be able to unlock the Champion Series, which will also be in the compete tab on the main menu.

Once the Champion Series starts on November 1, there will be three-round Squad events each weekend for four weeks.

Like previous competitive seasons, Epic Games will advance the top players from each week's competition to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 finals. Series points will be awarded based on your team's placement during FNCS, which will influence your position on the overall leaderboard for the season. Whoever stays close enough to the top of that leaderboard will be advancing to the season finals.

But what about changes to how Competitive works in Fortnite Chapter 2?

Epic says it's going to move more qualification spots to the individual weekly qualifiers rather than the series leaderboard. Why is Epic changing this?

"Our goals here are to 1) give players more opportunities to play with different squads without totally harming their chances of qualification and 2) retain the value of consistent competitive play over the course of the season for the squads who wish to remain together," Epic stated. "Additionally, trades will not be allowed between any qualified teams."

When are the Fortnite Chapter 2 Competitive Season Finals?

The season finals will be held from December 6 through December 8 in all regions, so good luck, and hopefully your holiday season starts off with a bang.

What are the FNCS warmups?

If you feel like you need some extra practice with your squad, but really need to maximize your time, good news. There will a FNCS warmup session held the weekend before the start of the actual FNCS. It's a non-cash practice round solely meant for honing your skills, so don't expect any reward from it other than personal improvement, the greatest reward of all. Besides money.