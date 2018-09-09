Five new Steam games you probably missed (September 10, 2018)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done.

Dead Frontier 2

Release: September 5

Developer: Creaky Corpse Ltd

Price: Free

Dead Frontier 2 is an online survival horror game which, as the name suggests, follows the quiet success of the original outing. It’s quite a different proposition to Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th: the format is more similar to traditional single-player horror games, with a heavy focus on scavenging and practicing restraint when it comes to ammunition. While PvE seems to be the main focus, with trading and other interactions possible, there’s also a PvP component if you simply must kill other players. The game launched into Early Access last week, and studio Creaky Corpse expects that it might stay there for as long as two years. Still, what’s there so far seems to be pleasing people: it’s got 3,247 “mostly positive” reviews on Steam. Very rare for a newly launched Early Access game.

Another Sight

Release: September 7

Developer: Lunar Great Wall Studios

Price: $19.99

Another Sight is an “emotive adventure” set in 19th century London, with some steampunk stylings thrown in for good measure. The protagonists are Kit and Hodge, a teenager and a cat respectively, who have become stuck in a collapsed London Underground construction site. According to the official description this predicament somehow results in the duo reaching a “surreal fantasy world” - I’m guessing they’re not talking about a tube station. Definitely worth a look if you’re into lush, puzzle-centric 2D adventure games.

Omni Link

Release: September 5

Developer: Roencia

Price: $14.99

Omni Link is a sci-fi game mixing the visual novel with fast-paced top-down space combat. As far as hybrids go it’s an interesting one: according to studio Roencia it’s “unlike visual novels you’ve read before”, and it’s true that few visual novels demand dexterity and, uh, shooting things, like this one does. The game recently came out of a lengthy stint in Early Access, so now’s a better time than ever to play Omni Link if you happen to enjoy both of these genres.

Claws of Furry

Release: September 4

Developer: Terahard Ltd

Price: $9.99

Claws of Furry, get it? As you’ve no doubt guessed, this side-scrolling co-op focused beat-em-up stars a Ninja Cat with a tendency towards solving its problems with violence. It’s a tough 44 level rogue-like, with up to four-players supported in local cooperative play. But if you’re not a fan of rogue-likes, there’s a mode that turns Claws of Furry into a more conventional action game, albeit still a challenging one. There’s also a survival arena mode called ‘Catmageddon’, which throws waves of enemies at you until you can’t take it anymore. No doubt a laugh with friends.

Groundless

Release: September 6

Developer: Root121 Games

Price: $14.99

This local multiplayer game is all about building paths and, ideally, destroying the ground beneath your opponent’s feet. Up to four players create ground as they move, but each can also destroy ground. Basically, you're trying to get everyone but yourself to plunge to their deaths. There's three game modes including a capture the flag style Ritual mode, as well as two spins on free-for-all.