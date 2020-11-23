Five new Steam games you probably missed (November 23, 2020)

On an average day, about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2020 games that are launching this year.

At Dead of Night

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌November 19 ‌

Developer:‌ Baggy Cat Ltd.

Price:‌ ‌$14.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£11.39‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$21.50

Here's a fascinating and extremely morbid horror game that blends first-person exploration with FMV storytelling. It follows the plight of a handful of students staying at the Sea View Hotel, which is operated by a very strange landlord who moonlights as a late night comedy show host. Anyway, when the landlord's ego isn't sufficiently stroked by one of the students he goes mad. As you explore the hotel you'll be finding the ghosts of this landlord's past, while also trying to avoid his wrath. Looks terrifying, sounds terrifying: I hope you're brave.

Slasher's Keep

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌November 20

Developer:‌ ‌Damian Schloter

Price:‌ ‌$13.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£10.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$19.95

Slasher's Keep is a first-person rogue-lite with a lot of hacking, slashing and looting. It's been in development for a while (Jody wrote about it back in 2017), and it's got everything you'd expect from a game that melds roguelike trappings with dungeon crawling: procedurally generated levels, surprising loot, potentially overpowered item combinations, and of course traps and dangerous enemies. It's all coated in a charming (though also kinda creepy) cell-shaded style. Also, apparently you can use your inventory sack as a weapon, which is cool.

Realpolitiks II

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌November 19

Developer:‌ Jujubee S.A.

Price:‌ ‌$29.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£22.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$42.95

Launched into Early Access last week, Realpolitiks II is a "real-time grand strategy game" that has you build a nation from rags to imperialist riches. As you'd expect, the scope is huge: in addition to managing the success and happiness of your own nation, you'll need to deal with others, either diplomatically or with your military (or both?). But there's a lot that can happen that is out of your control, such as pandemics and the inscrutable movements of international trade relations, so you'll be busy. The game is in Early Access in order to "expand, improve" and "polish" the experience, and is likely to launch into 1.0 by Q1 2021.

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌November 20

Developer:‌ ‌ClockStone ‌

Price:‌ ‌$9.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£7.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$14.50

Bridge Constructor is a game about, uh, constructing bridges, but it's a bit more complex than that implies: it's a physics puzzle extravaganza, and it's often as funny as it is taxing. After the success of Bridge Constructor: Portal, this The Walking Dead spin-off marries the usual bridge building theme, but adds zombies and the pressure of protecting survivors (in particular, familiar The Walking Dead characters Daryl, Michonne and Eugene). In addition to creating safe passage for said survivors, you'll also be creating diabolical traps to slay undead.

Dieselpunk Wars

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌November 20 ‌

Developer:‌ Image Power S.A., Roasted Games

Price:‌ ‌$14.99‌ ‌|‌ ‌£11.39‌ ‌|‌ ‌AU$21.50

Joining the likes of Robocraft and Scraps is Dieselpunk Wars, a game about creating vehicles and waging war with them. Drawing from "over 300 unique elements" for building, you'll have the freedom to build whatever elegant or hideous war machine you like, though you'll need to take physics into account. It's all about creativity, but there you'll also get to engage in battle to test the effectiveness of your masterpiece. The game's in Early Access, and boasts a story mode, a sandbox mode and four maps. It's expected to launch into 1.0 within six months.

