Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 21, 2022)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that's exactly what we've done.

Dawn of the Monsters

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 15

Developer:‌ 13AM Games, WayForward

Launch price:‌ ‌$30 |‌ ‌£23.79 ‌|‌ ‌AU$42.95

Watching ginormous monsters brawl is a novelty that never gets old, and that's what Dawn of the Monsters is all about. A sidescrolling beat 'em up, Dawn of the Monsters lets you take control of one of four monsters, all of which will look familiar if you're faintly familiar with kaiju creatures: Megadon, Aegis Prime, Tempest Galahad and Ganira. All have their own strengths, weaknesses and movesets, all the better to plow through 35 missions of cathartic destruction. Monsters can be customized via "DNA augments" and the whole campaign can be played cooperatively with another player via split screen, though Remote Play Together means it can be played online, too.

The Closing Shift

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 19

Developer:‌ Chilla's Art

Launch price:‌ ‌$5.39 |‌ ‌£4.31 ‌|‌ ‌AU$7.65

This Japanese horror is about working the closing shift at a popular cafe. If you've ever been alone in an otherwise bustling shop after dark, you'll know how eerie this setting promises to be, and to top things off, The Closing Shift is also drenched in a retro VHS patina for extra uncanniness. While primarily a "walking simulator" according to the Steam page, there are puzzles to solve, and the dev promises that "the game will drive you insane," which, well... if you want that.

This Means Warp

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 17

Developer:‌ Outlier

Launch price:‌ ‌$20 |‌ ‌£15.49 ‌|‌ ‌AU$28.95

This Means Warp is a frantic roguelite coop game about the upkeep of a spaceship, though combat is a very prominent component here. Either alone or with three friends, you'll travel through the stars in your spaceship, shooting at other spaceships, while trying to patch up any damage incurred on the fly. Maps, items and enemies are all randomized, and the universe is procedurally generated too, so your strategies and encounters are going to vary a fair bit with every outing. This Means Warp is in Early Access and will stay there for "up to 12 months" while Outlier adds new content including bosses, minigames, game modes, and more.

Cat Museum

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ ‌March 18

Developer:‌ 751 Games

Launch price:‌ ‌$4 |‌ ‌£3.19 |‌ ‌AU$6

Here's a fascinating 2D adventure about a remote museum operated by a cat. The boy protagonist has been tasked with managing this decrepit museum, but as the trailer above makes amply obvious, this ain't a game about painting walls and polishing floors. Instead, expect a surreal puzzle-driven adventure through a bizarre and sprawling haunted house, which is appealing in itself, but the cat tormenter pretty much seals the deal. Because cats are great, even (or especially) malicious ones.

Office Management 101

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ March 17

Developer:‌ tulevik.EU

Launch price:‌ ‌$13.39 |‌ ‌£10.37 |‌ ‌AU$19.39

Here's a tycoon game that blends office management with comedy, which doesn't make a whole lot of sense on the surface, because offices are hell. Office Management 101 seems to lean into that truth: it's set in a "fictional capitalistic dystopia" (not our real one) where you'll operate a new consumer electronics company, with a view to helping it flourish. This, of course, means ruthlessly managing employee productivity, underpaying staff, and trading in products that no one really needs but everyone wants. It's an Early Access game: over the next 12 months the studio plans to add "more of everything - both features and content."