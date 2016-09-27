Final Fantasy 14 major update adds quests, raid dungeons and cool gear

Final Fantasy 14 is one of the best MMOs available right now, and today it rolled out its latest major update.

Named Souls Surrender, patch 3.4 adds a host of new stuff—including new main scenario quests, new raid dungeons, high-level arenas, new side-quests and cool gear. Seriously, check out the threads around the 2.47 mark in the following trailer.

Pretty dapper, I’m sure you’ll agree. And speaking of dapper, Soul Surrender sees the reunion of the luscious white-haired twin brother and sister duo Alphinaud and Alisaie Leveilleur in a new main scenario quest delves into the story of antagonist quintet the Warriors of Darkness.

The patch adds a new raid dungeon by way of the final chapter of the Alexander raid series—which offers players two degrees of difficulty: “Alexander: The Creator” and “Alexander: The Creator (Savage).” The second battle in the Warring Triad series also arrives courtesy of 3.4, where “the ancient Meracydian deity can be challenged in both normal and extreme difficulties”; while new sidequests and housing updates—such as the introduction of aquariums—round off the highlights.

Full details of patch 3.4, including how to access it, can be found via the game’s official forums, however here’s Square Enix with the skinny:

“Patch 3.4 brings myriad additions and refinements to the realm. Challenge seekers can test their mettle against fellow adventurers in duels and the Feast custom matches. Those who'd rather sit back and watch can enjoy the action with the new spectator mode.

“Whether you're relaxing in your new apartment or exploring the realm to collect wondrous tales, there's something for everyone here in Eorzea.”

Final Fantasy 14’s patch 3.4 Soul Surrender is out now.