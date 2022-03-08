Final Fantasy 14 is currently broken for the majority of Steam users

By published

New security measures are perhaps *too* secure.

A FF14 mi'qote wearing black bunny ears and a black swimsuit shrugging her shoulders
(Image credit: Square Enix)
Audio player loading…

A huge portion of Steam Final Fantasy 14 players are finding themselves unable to log into the game after new security measures have perhaps made the game too secure.

The game just went through a lengthy maintenance period, intended to implement some hotfixes and change the way logins work for Steam users. It means anyone who purchased the game through Valve's client is now required to link their Steam account to their Square Enix account. 

It's supposed to be an extra security measure, but it was already causing some concern in the community—not everyone wants Steam running in the background 24/7 and people had already anticipated for it to mess with some quality-of-life plugins pretty heavily. But right now, the biggest issue seems to be that the new system has broken the game for Steam users entirely, with the vast majority unable to get past the login screen.

a_technical_issue_has_occurred_cannot_login_the from r/ffxiv

Attempts to log into the game will throw up a "technical error" message, with no other option except to force-quit the game. One issue seems to be around the use of special characters in Steam profile names. I was having the issues myself, but changing my Steam name to standard English letters allowed me to finally link my accounts. It doesn't appear to be working for everyone though, with other unknown issues yet to present themselves. One Reddit user has said that Square Enix support is aware of the issue and that it's on their end, with a proper fix hopefully coming soon.

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak. 
See comments