Fight as Rocky, Ivan Drago, Clubber Lang, and more in Creed Champions

Today on the IGN Expo Livestream we got a look at Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, and saw a heck of a lot of boxers getting punched in their very familiar faces. Check out the trailer above.

The arcade boxing game will feature 20 different characters from the Rocky and Creed films, including Rocky Balboa, both Adonis and Apollo Creed, Ivan Drago and his son, Viktor, and Clubber Lang from Rocky 3. There are also a few unfamiliar characters (at least to me), including what looks like a Viking or perhaps an extremely ripped Santa Claus. Either way, he looks like a tough contender.

"Rise through the ranks in an intense arcade mode, hone your skills in classic Rocky training montages, and go head-to-head with friends in thrilling local competitive multiplayer," reads the press release sent to PC Gamer. I hope that training montage includes some slow-motion beach races.

Is there a release date? No. But it's coming to Steam at some point, so lace up your gloves.