Fanatical's flash deals are returning for a Cyber Monday encore

As part of their Black Friday sale, digital retailer Fanatical have been having flash deals of the kind Steam used to, with solid discounts on games like Control, Death Stranding, and Persona 4 Golden for limited durations. If you missed out Fanatical is giving 20 of those deals a final encore for 24 hours as part of their Cyber Monday sale.

Persona 4 Golden is discounted by 36 percent, which is an even bigger saving than the last one a month ago and the lowest price it's been on PC. Death Stranding and Control Ultimate Edition are both 58 percent off if you're into deeply weird games (the bit in Death Stranding where a guy gets dragged into the sky will stay with me for a good long while yet), and Dirt Rally is 95 percent off too. Borderlands 3 is discounted by 71 percent, and Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- by 84 percent in a pack that includes its DLC characters and REV 2 All-in-One, but not the other optional DLCs.

Finally, the Learn Japanese to Survive Complete Pack, containing a series of games designed to help you learn Hiragana, Katakana, and Kanji, is back on sale for $1.49. Like all of these games, they activate on Steam.

Beyond the flash sales Fanatical also has bargains on packs like the Roguelike Bundle, with 10 roguelikes discounted by 96 percent, and the Killer Bundle 14, with nine games including Close to the Sun, Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, and Project Cars for a saving of 97 percent.