Fallout 4 mod replaces Pip-Boy with itty bitty diary

It's easy to spot a Vault Dweller in the wasteland—just look for the big, clunky computer strapped to their forearm. But if you've played through Fallout 4 a few times and want to look at something different when you check the map or organize your inventory, or if you want to roleplay a character who never lived in a Vault, here's a fun new option.

Rather than clamping a Pip-Boy to your arm, the Dear Pip-Boy mod replaces the familiar personal computer with a small hand-held diary. Instead of poking buttons to visit different sections of the menu, the itty bitty diary has pages you can flip through. The little hand-written tabs for stats, inventory, data, and map add to the feel that it's a small paper journal instead of a computer, something you might keep stuffed in your back pocket when you're not holding it. Naturally, the paper diary still functions just like your Pip-Boy, and there are animations when it comes to Vault Boy and other elements of the menu.

Here's a little video showing off the itty bitty journal:

And not to worry. For all you music lovers and signal-followers, the diary has a small radio built into the back cover so you can still listen to old world tunes and track down mysterious transmissions in the Commonwealth.