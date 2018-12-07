Popular

Fallout 4 is $5 on Amazon Australia at the moment

By

A deal fit for the Brotherhood of Steal.

Update: The deal has now expired.

Original story:

Fallout 4 is currently five bucks on Amazon Australia at the moment – which is pretty bloody cheap. It's unclear how long the deal will last, and if you're not a Prime subscriber you'll need to pay postage, but even then it'll likely come in at a tiny bit over ten bucks.

The deal is here, and if you're still in the mood for picking up some dirt cheap games, Steam is currently running a sale on all Game Awards nominated titles for, presumably, the weekend. You can check that out here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.  

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
See comments