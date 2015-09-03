Fallout 4 has more dialogue than Fallout 3 and Skyrim combined, but no Three Dog

Bethesda Softworks says Fallout 4 has more than 111,000 lines of speech, and if you think that sounds like a lot, you're right. In fact, it's more than Fallout 3 and Skyrim put together. Sadly, none of it will be spoken by the wasteland's finest DJ.

"Many years of #Fallout4 voice recording complete! Just over 111k lines," the studio tweeted. "More than Fallout 3 and Skyrim combined." This, of course, is because the Fallout 4 protagonist will, for the first time ever, actually speak. Given the size of the game—it's really big—that means it will require a whole lot more talking than was necessary in the past.

Unfortunately, there will be a whole lot less talking from one of Fallout 3's best characters. Erik Todd Dellums, the voice of Three Dog, confirmed in a separate tweet that he's not involved with the new game. "I admit, the finality of this tweet felt like a gut punch," he wrote. "Sad not to be included. Best with the game."

It is sad, isn't it? Three Dog, the man who warned us about the importance of taking care of our guns—"If your weapon is falling apart, the only Wasteland asshole it's gonna kill is you"—played a big part in bringing the Capital Wasteland to life, and I was really looking forward to hearing more from him in the next game.

Thanks, GamesRadar.