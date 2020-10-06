EVGA's new virtual queue will auto-reserve you an Nvidia RTX 3080

Still struggling to find an RTX 3080 in stock? You're not the only one. To help would-be customers get their hands on the precious Ampere stock that is available, EVGA is rolling out a new queue-based notification checkout process in the US. It essentially acts as a digital ticket counter system: take a ticket, wait for your number to be called out, and order your card.

EVGA is leading the way with a proper queue system for RTX 3080 stock, and that should mean those of you still desperate for a new graphics card will get one, eventually. It might take some time for stock to filter down the queue—potentially until the end of the year, according to Jen-Hsun—but at least you will know it's going to reach you eventually. Thus saving you the tiresome job of desperately refreshing Newegg every five minutes into the early hours while you're in your PJs.

Here's how it works: You head to the EVGA store, find the product you're after, and hit the notify button. Once this product is in stock, those next in the waiting list will receive a secure email notifying them of availability.

If that's you then you'll have just five hours to purchase the card allocated to you. After those five hours are up, the link expires and the RTX 3080 is sent to the next customer waiting in line.

Those users already with 'notify me' emails setup are automatically placed in line, so there's no need to do so again.

The queuing system will initially be available in the US only, although its success will then be evaluated for later use across other regions. It will also work for the RTX 3090.

You can read the full update from EVGA's Jacob over on the EVGA forum. Meanwhile, check out our RTX 3080 stock update page for the latest from Nvidia and its manufacturers on card availability.