Where to get the White Mask in Elden Ring

Looking for the White Mask in Elden Ring? The helm is part of the War Surgeon set and increases your attack power when blood loss is inflicted on an enemy. This makes it particularly good for bleed builds. So if you're wielding the Uchigatana or Rivers of Blood , it's worth your while seeking out this particular piece of gear.

You can get to the area where this drops fairly early on by completing the Varré quest. You'll still need to kill the NPC that drops it, which may be a bigger ask at lower levels, but this guide covers how to get to that point. Here's where to find the Elden Ring White Mask.

How to get to the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum area

The White Mask is dropped by an NPC invader near Moghwyn Palace which is a fairly tough area. You can access the region fairly early on though if you choose to pursue Varré's quest. Once you've reached the point where you've soaked the Lord of Blood's Favor item in maiden's blood and returned it to him, he'll hand over the Pureblood Knight's Medal, which allows you to teleport to Moghwyn Palace.

The alternative method of getting to this area is via the teleporter on the western edge of the Mountaintops of the Giants region.

It's also worth noting that you won't be able to get the White Mask if you've already killed the boss, Mogh, Lord of Blood in the same region.

Invading NPC locations. (Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring White Mask location

There are actually three NPCs in this area that will invade you and it seems that each of them has a chance to drop the mask. All three are located in the bloody swamp area, though they will invade separately so if you get the drop from the first one, you shouldn't have to mess with the others.