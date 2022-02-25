Where to find Crystal Tears and Sacred Tears in Elden Ring

Looking for the Elden Ring Tear locations? These tears are powerful items and come in two different types: Crystal and Sacred. There's also a new experimental flask: the Flask of Wondrous Physick. With this item, you can brew your very own single dose concoction that provides specific effects, such as not losing runes for a short period if you die, increased stamina regen, or just another hefty bit of health replenishment.

Like Undead Bone Shards in Dark Souls 3, Sacred Tears increase the potency of your flasks, making them replenish more FP and HP respectively. However, finding Crystal Tears throughout the world will let you change the effects of your Flask of Wondrous Physick, and brew a slightly different potion. Here are the Elden Ring tear locations we've found so far, and where to find the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

Flask of Wondrous Physick

How to get the Flask of Wondrous Physick

You can find the Flask of Wondrous Physick in the Third Church of Marika in East Limgrave. To get there, simply head south along the road from the Agheel Lake North Site of Grace, head across the bridge, then follow the northern road. It'll head under an archway filled with Demi-Humans, and you'll pass a Troll just before arriving there.

Sacred Tears

Elden Ring Sacred Tear locations

Third Church of Marika

This one is found in the Third Church of Marika in East Limgrave in front of the statue, next to where you also get the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

Church of Pilgrimage

Located in the Church of the Pilgrimage on the hill at the northernmost tip of the Weeping Peninsula. To get to the Weeping Peninsula, head south across the Bridge of Sacrifices from West Limgrave.

Church of Irith

When you enter Liurnia for the first time after Godrick, head down the western road to spot this church on the left. The Sacred Tear is by the statue inside.

Bellum Church

After the broken bridge that heads north from the Raya Lucaria academy, head west from the road passing through the woods to find Bellum Church. The tear is beneath the statue.

Second Church of Marika

In the Altus Plateau, after finding the two Elden Ring Dectus Medallion locations, at the Second Church of Marika, you'll find it under the statue, but beware the Sanguine Noble who appears to fight you. It's best to face him on horseback.

First Church of Marika

In the East Mountaintops of the Giants, head south-east from the Freezing Lake site of grace. Head across the lake and past Borealis to find the church and the tear beneath the statue.

Crystal Tears

Elden Ring Crystal Tear Locations

Greenspill Crystal Tear: Raises max stamina.

Location: East Limgrave. By the Minor Erdtree near the Siofra River Well in the Mist Woods.

Spiked Cracked Tear: Increases the power of charged attacks for a duration.

Location: East Limgrave. Also by the Minor Erdtree near the Siofra River Well in the Mist Woods.

Crimson Crystal Tear: Restores half HP.

First location: East Limgrave. In the Third Church of Marika along with the Flask of Wondrous Physick.

Second location: Leyndell, Royal Capital. Head north-west through the woods from where you fight the Draconian Tree Sentinel to find it at the base of a minor Erdtree against the outer wall.

Strength Knot Crystal Tear: Boosts strength temporarily.

Location: West Limgrave. Head north-east from the Stormhill Shack Site of Grace to find it in a basin on the crest of the hill with the Troll.

Leaden Hardtear: Boosts poise temporarily

Location: Mt. Gelmir. Defeat the Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss at the Dead Erdtree on the map in the centre of the Mt. Gelmir region. You can find it down the eastern road from the map pillar.

Cerulean Hidden Tear: Briefly eliminates all FP consumption in mixed Physick.

Location: Mt. Gelmir. Also earned by defeating the Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss at the Dead Erdtree on the map in the centre of the Mt. Gelmir region. You can find it down the eastern road from the map pillar.

Twiggy Cracked Tear: Briefly prevents runes from being lost on death.

Location: Leyndell, Royal Capital. Head north-west through the woods from where you fight the Draconian Tree Sentinel to find it at the base of a minor Erdtree against the outer wall.