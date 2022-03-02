Where to find the Slumbering Wolf's Shack NPC in Elden Ring

Survive the Lands Between with these Elden Ring guides (Image credit: FromSoftware) Elden Ring guide: Conquer the Lands Between

Elden Ring paintings: Solutions and locations

Elden Ring map fragments: Reveal the world

Whether you've stumbled upon the Elden Ring Slumbering Wolf's Shack NPC while exploring or are still trying to locate her, this guide has you covered. As with all Souls games, you'll find various NPCs scattered throughout the Lands Between. It's not always clear if they will offer you anything more than a few lines of dialogue, and you could miss out on valuable items if you take those you come across at face value.

Latenna certainly falls into this category and will hand over an Elden Ring Spirit Ash item if you fulfil her request. As she's pretty easy to miss, I'll explain exactly where to find her and what you need to do to claim her reward. Here's where to find the Elden Ring Slumbering Wolf's Shack NPC and get the Latenna the Albinauric summon.

How to get the Latenna the Albinauric Spirit Ash in Elden Ring

To claim the Spirit Ash from Latenna, you need to pick up the first half of the medallion from Albus—an NPC found hiding in a pot in the Village of the Albinaurics. Our Elden Ring Haligtree Medallion guide has details on exactly where to find him.

Once you have the required item, head to the Slumbering Wolf's Shack and speak to Latenna. Choose to "Hear her request", then after she hints at the location of the second half of the medallion, she will ask if she can go with you. Once she disappears, you'll receive the Latenna the Albinauric Spirit Ash.

Lakeside Crystal Cave entrance. (Image credit: From Software)

Elden Ring Slumbering Wolf's Shack: Where to find Latenna

You can find Latenna in Liurnia of the Lakes. She's pretty tricky to get to as you'll need to make your way through the Lakeside Crystal Cave dungeon and defeat the boss , Bloodhound Knight.

The entrance to this dungeon is found by heading northwest from the Liurnia Lake Shore Site of Grace, keeping the cliff to your left. As you get closer to the cluster of islands south of the Scenic Isle Site of Grace, you should find the cave entrance that takes you into the dungeon.

Once you've made your way through the dungeon and taken care of the boss, look for a tunnel that leads out of the dungeon—not the fog door—then once outside, turn left to find Latenna sitting in front of the Slumbering Wolf's Shack.