Here are all the legendary armaments in Elden Ring

There are nine legendary armaments in Elden Ring and they are the most powerful weapons you can get in the Lands Between. While it's perfectly reasonable to beat the game without ever picking one up, completionists out there might be keen to know where to find them as locating each one rewards an achievement.

Just because the legendary armaments are considered the most powerful, it doesn't necessarily mean they're the best Elden Ring weapons. That will come down to your playstyle and which type of build you favour. It's also worth remembering that you can't use Ashes of War on these weapons. So with that in mind, here are all the Elden Ring legendary armaments, and where to find them.

Elden Ring legendary armaments locations

The majority of these weapons can be picked up at any time, provided you're far enough into the game to be able to access them. There is one that is completely missable if you venture too far into the story, however, but I've made note of that below.

If you do happen to miss it and you're after the achievement, it seems that it's still possible to get it: Connect to someone who has the weapon via co-op and get them to drop it so you can pick it up.

Grafted Blade Greatsword

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Requirements: 40 strength, 14 dexterity

Skill: Oath of Vengeance

Location: Dropped by Leonine Misbegotten in Castle Morne, Weeping Peninsula

This greatsword has some relatively steep stat requirements and is heavy, so you're going to need to invest quite a bit into endurance if you want to keep your mobility. The payoff is that you look fantastic—it's a piece of the iron throne, after all—and it's skill boosts all attributes for a limited time. You can pick it up fairly early on, too, even if you don't have the stats to equip it right away.

Sword of Night and Flame

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Requirements: 12 strength, 12 dexterity, 24 intelligence, 24 faith

Skill: Night and Flame Stance

Location: Inside a chest at Caria Manor in Liurnia of the Lakes

This weapon has high requirements for both intelligence and faith, and you'll realise why when you try out the skill. The Night and Flame Stance lets you perform a light attack that launches a magic beam resembling the Comet Azur sorcery by holding L2, or use a heavy attack for AoE fire damage at close range.

Dark Moon Greatsword

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Requirements: 16 strength, 11 dexterity, 38 intelligence

Skill: Moonlight Greatsword

Location: Reward for completing Ranni's quest

If you've played the other Souls games, you'll know the Dark Moon Greatsword continues the tradition of this iconic blade.

The skill, appropriately named Moonlight Greatsword, empowers the weapon to deal bonus magic damage and send out its signature magic beams on heavy attacks. What makes this sword so good is that only the act of empowering the weapon costs FP—you can send as many moonbeams as you want while the buff remains active.

Ruins Greatsword

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Requirements: 50 strength, 16 intelligence

Skill: Wave of Destruction

Location: Dropped by Misbegotten Warrior and Crucible Knight at Redmane Castle in Caelid

The Ruins Greatsword has the standard moveset with sweeping arcs for its light attacks and hammer strikes for heavy. The Ruins Greatsword's skill, Wave of Destruction, is a highly-damaging, close-range gravity magic strike with a short wind-up. This makes dealing with groups of enemies an absolute breeze.

Marais Executioner's Sword

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Requirements: 24 strength, 14 dexterity, 23 arcane

Skill: Eochaid's Dancing Blade

Location: Dropped by Elemer of the Briar at the Shaded Castle in Altus Plateau

This is a good choice for a strength/arcane build: the skill gives your build some ranged damage, letting you infuse the sword with energy before throwing it forward in a corkscrew throw attack. Originally the arcane scaling was bugged, but this has since been fixed with the 1.03 patch .

Bolt of Gransax

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Requirements: 20 strength, 40 dexterity

Skill: Ancient Lightning Spear

Location: Leyndell, Royal Capital (before progressing the story beyond the Mountaintops of the Giants)

The Ancient Lightning Spear skill is the thing that makes this weapon stand out. It basically works like the Lightning Spear incantation but without having to commit to a magic build and invest in faith or intellect. Essentially, you can charge the spear with lightning and throw it to give your build a flashy ranged attack.

Elipse Shotel

(Image credit: via Kibbles on YouTube)

Requirements: 10 strength, 25 dexterity, faith 30

Skill: Death Flare

Location: Found at Castle Sol, Mountaintops of the Giants

This lethal curved sword can inflict the death status effect on its victims, thanks to the Death Flare skill. It also has a fast swing and will tear through a shield's guard pretty quickly. It may not be as flashy as other weapons when it comes to size, but it certainly earns its place as an efficient damage dealer.

Golden Order Greatsword

(Image credit: via RageGamingVideos on YouTube)

Requirements: 16 strength, 21 dexterity, 28 faith

Skill: Establish Order

Location: Dropped by Misbegotten Crusader in Cave of the Forlorn, Mountaintops of the Giants

This shiny greatsword works as well as many others, albeit with a lower strength requirement, but its skill is what makes it truly shine. Establish Order starts with an outward burst of holy magic that can be immediately followed by a wide slash that shoots a huge energy wave out of the sword.

Devourer's Scepter

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Requirements: 24 strength, 20 dexterity, 25 faith

Skill: Devourer of Worlds

Location: Dropped by Bernahl at Warmaster's Shack in Limgrave or Crumbling Farum Azula

This club might not look like much, but its skill could help keep you alive in a pinch. Devourer of Worlds is an area-of-effect wave that deals damage to everything in its range and turns it into health for your Tarnished. You have a couple of chances to grab this weapon, the first being early on in Limgrave.