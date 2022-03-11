Elden Ring: How to get the Eclipse Shotel

If you're after Elden Ring's legendary armaments, one of the last ones you can find is the Eclipse Shotel, a highly lethal curved sword capable of inflicting the "death" status effect on its victims. It also does a fair bit of damage for how fast it is to swing, and because it's a shotel, it will also tear through a shield's guard pretty quick.

Unlike some of Elden Ring's other legendary armaments, the Eclipse Shotel isn't hiding in the pockets of some obscure NPC or at the bottom of a hard-to-find cave. You'll find it on the game's critical path, waiting to be picked up in a church. The only catch is that it's waiting in a fairly late-game area that you can't just beeline to on your horse at the start of the game. Here's where to find it.

Elden Ring: Where to find the Eclipse Shotel

You'll find the Eclipse Shotel in the Church of the Eclipse housed inside Castle Sol in the Mountaintops of the Giants. The mountaintops themselves can't be entered until you've made your way through Leyndell, the Capital City. Castle Sol is in the northeast corner of the mountains.

(Image credit: via Kibbles on YouTube)

Eclipse Shotel stats Requirements

10 Strength

25 Dexterity

30 Faith Scaling (default)

Strength - E

Dexterity - D

Faith - D

From the first site of grace at the castle, head up a flight of stairs to a wood landing, then head straight from where it leads you to an inside room that takes you further upstairs. You'll come outside to another landing. Turn right, and you'll need the entrance to the church. Fight your way there or just make a run for it and you'll find a site of grace inside. Once things have calmed down, approach the front of the church and you'll find the Eclipse Shotel on a corpse.

If that sounds a bit confusing, this helpful video guide by YouTuber Kibbles shows the way to the shotel.

That's all there is to it, though you probably won't be able to get the most out of the Eclipse Shotel unless you have high Faith. The shotel is fine on its own, but it's not until you charge up its Death Flare weapon art that it starts building the death effect on enemies after each hit. This is probably more useful in PvE than in PvP thanks to the slow windup to Death Flare's explosion, but you can make it work with some practice.