Elden Ring has already more than doubled Dark Souls 3's peak Twitch viewership

By published

Spectator Souls.

Elden Ring Knight looking at camera
(Image credit: Bandai Namco)
Audio player loading…

Personally, I'm really jonesin' to play Elden Ring and not watch it, but as of writing there are currently 761,000 people watching Elden Ring streams. PC Gamer's Imogen Mellor headed up our own Elden Ring stream earlier today on twitch.tv/pcgamer.

Lacking any context, 700k is just a really big number, but comparing Elden Ring to previous FromSoftware games' streaming numbers is particularly illuminating. Dark Souls 3 had a peak viewership of 276,283 back in 2017, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice topped out at 280,046 close to its launch. Elden Ring has more than doubled those counts, and it's not even in the hands of all the streamers looking to show it off yet.

See more

Elden Ring's initial numbers also compare favorably to other major releases from recent years: Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Halo Infinite, and Final Fantasy VII all topped out in the low-to-mid 200,000s. CD Projekt's controversial Cyberpunk 2077 had a peak viewership of 1,140,960, but again, Elden Ring is approaching that number without even being fully released.

It's yet another confirmation of how hotly anticipated Elden Ring has been. I'm trying to keep myself relatively unspoiled going into the game's launch, but I remember surviving off Dark Souls 2 streams back in 2014 when there was an unconscionable one month gap between its console and PC launches, so I get it.

If you want to know when Elden Ring unlocks in your timezone, we have a guide just for you! And be sure to check out our tips to get you started in Elden Ring. You don't want to step out into Limgrave unprepared.

Ted Litchfield

Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.
See comments