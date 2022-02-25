Where to find Golden Seeds in Elden Ring

Looking for Golden Seeds in Elden Ring? It's well worth your time picking up these collectables as they are used to upgrade your flasks, a key consumable you use to restore health and FP for using spells and skills. And unlike in Souls games, you start needing multiple Golden Seeds to increase your flask charge after the first couple of upgrades.

You can find Golden Seeds by small golden saplings, and most of the time these can be found alongside the main roads, or close to certain landmarks—you can even get them by defeating bosses. That said, they are more scarce in the early game, but I've put together this guide to help you out. Here are all of the Elden Ring Golden Seeds we've found so far, broken down by region. We'll add more as and when we find them.

Elden Ring Golden Seeds locations

West Limgrave

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Get one as a keepsake at the start of the game.

You can find another by the golden sapling on the right side of the road that you follow up from the gate front towards Stormveil Castle.

Get one for defeating the Ulcerated Tree Spirit boss in the Fringefolk Hero's Grave dungeon.

After Roderika leaves the Stormhill Shack Site of Grace in West Limgrave, she leaves a Golden Seed for you.

East Limgrave

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Find this one outside the doorway into Fort Haight on the most-southerly point. You'll spot the golden sapling close to where you fight the Pumpkin Head.

Weeping Penninsula

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

This seed is found along the road to Castle Morne in the south. Look to the right as you ride along it and you'll spot a golden sapling on a little outcrop of cliff.

Caelid

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

This seed is found In Sellia, Town of Sorcery, near the centre of Caelid. Fight your way through the town, and head up the giant staircase at the northern end. At the top you'll find a golden sapling.

Siofra River

(Image credit: From Software)

From the Siofra River Bank Site of Grace, find a portal on an island to the northeast. Head through it, and then make your way to the pillar you can see on the cliff above. Once up there, you'll spot a small causeway of land heading west. Go across this and climb up to see the golden sapling.

North Liurnia

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Found on the west side of the Academy Gate Town. Head west from the Academy Gate Town Site of Grace along the outskirts, and past a green crystal. Keep going until you spot the golden sapling through the gap between two big sections of a broken bridge.

Find this one to the east of Caria Manor at the top of Liurnia. Follow the river down the ravine with the giant poison sacs, and you'll find a golden sapling at the end.

West Liurnia

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

This seed is located In Caria Manor to the north. After the Manor Upper Level Site of Grace, head outside into the garden with the wolves, and you'll spot the golden sapling just behind a wolf looking over the cliff.

Dragonbarrow

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Down the road from the Bestial Sanctum in the far north-east corner of the map, you'll find a golden sapling. Watch out for the Vulgar Militia.

Altus Plateau

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Head along the road from the Dectus Elevator and left at the fork in the road. A little further along, on the left side, you'll see a golden sapling.

In the forest with the Erdtree symbol in the north. On the road north out of the forest towards the Windmill Pastures, you'll spot a golden sapling on the left side of the road.

Mt. Gelmir

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

North of the Seethewater River Site of Grace, past the volcanic vents, you'll spot a sapling to the right of the river.

After the Full-Grown Falling Star Beast boss above the Ninth Mt. Gelmir Camp Site Grace, head west across the rocky outcrop and jump to the gap. Jump down again to where the Troll body is hanging up and you'll spy a golden sapling.

Leyndell, Royal Capital

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Past the stairs leading into the city with the two Tree Sentinels boss, you'll find a golden sapling with two Golden Seeds right by the Outer Wall Phantom Tree Site of Grace.

Heading up the stairs from the Outer Wall Phantom Tree Site of Grace, past the giant gargoyle, you'll come to a square with a golden sapling and two seeds.

West Mountaintop of the Giants

(Image credit: FromSoftware)