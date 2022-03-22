EA's new PGA Tour game is delayed by a full year

Audio player loading…

Electronic Arts announced in early 2021 that a new PGA Tour golf game was in the works—the first new PGA Tour game since Rory McIlroy PGA Tour in 2015. Details were light, but EA said a few months later that it would be out in spring 2022. In November 2021, however, EA said that it was "shifting the launch date," which today it nailed down to a full year delay—EA Sports PGA Tour is now slated to be out sometime in spring 2023.

The new release date announcement provided no reason for the delay (or even made mention of it), but it did reveal more about the game itself: It will be "the exclusive home of all four of golf’s major championships," with a full career mode culminating in the FedExCup Playoffs, and will offer Ladies Professional Golf Association challenges and events including the Amundi Evian Championship, one of the LPGA Tour's five major championships.

"Through our PGA Tour and LPGA partnerships, all-new PGA Tour athlete tracking integration, and events like The Players Championship and FedExCup Playoffs, players will be able to get an all-access pass to pro championship golf like never before," EA Sports general manager Cam Weber said.

Experience the next generation of championship golf 🏌️🎮Coming Spring 2023 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/4UNdgFoGiLMarch 22, 2022 See more

But not until 2023. In the meantime, you can find out more about what's in store at ea.com—and, if you're interested in a different sort of digital duffing while you wait, have a look at What the Golf, A Little Golf Journey, and Golf Club Wasteland, all of which offer some very interesting twists on the virtual links.