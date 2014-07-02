Doom 4 showing at QuakeCon will be exclusive to attendees

If you've been champing at the bit to see Doom 4, then you're probably excited for QuakeCon later this month. Last month's Doom 4 teaser trailer promised news out of the id Software event, but now we've learnt this comes with a caveat: you have to actually be at QuakeCon. According to a new statement by publisher Bethesda , the convention's Doom 4 showing will be exclusive for attendees, meaning they don't intend to distribute any material on the internet.

"You've been clamoring for it for years, and now the wait is almost over," the post reads. "As announced in our E3 teaser trailer, fans in attendance at QuakeCon 2014 will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek at what's been going on with the new DOOM game from id Software."

All well and good right? Well, read on:

"This an exclusive thing we are doing for attendees as part of our Annual QuakeCon Welcome presentation. We'll have plenty more to show everyone at a later date, but we didn't want another QuakeCon to go by without doing something special for the amazing QC community and id supporters that have been with us for more than 20 years."

So this means that if you're not in Dallas, Texas between July 17 and 20 , you're not going to see Doom 4. Sorry about that.

Anticipation for Doom 4 is high. id Software scrapped an early version of the game and restarted in early 2013 . In the words of Bethesda's Pete Hines, "[the] earlier version of Doom 4 didn't exhibit the quality and excitement that id and Bethesda intend to deliver and that Doom fans worldwide expect.” If you purchased a copy of Wolfenstein: The New Order earlier this year, you'll gain access to the Doom 4 beta. No one knows when that's going to happen yet, though.