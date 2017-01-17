Don Bradman Cricket 17 is out on Steam right now

Ah, cricket. It is a sport much beloved by my compatriots here in Australia, but it rarely translates well into videogames. So it came as a surprise in 2014 when the first Don Bradman Cricket game released. It wasn't a masterpiece by any means, but it was a fun and serviceable cricket game – something that has not existed for a very long time. Remember, that in 2013 a cricket game released so bad that its publisher apologised and removed it from sale.

Initially scheduled to release last year, Don Bradman Cricket 2017 has hit Steam overnight, and it comes with a bunch of features that weren't in the original. It reportedly boasts a "deeper" career mode, as well as a new "reflex catching" system, new ways to bat the ball, and more aggressive ways to bowl.

The official trailer is embedded below, and the Steam page is here.