There's a bit of Bioshock in the abilities of Dishonored protagonist, Corvo. These new E3 screenshots show a few of them, including a telekinetic power that sends enemies sprawling backwards, and another that commands a horde of rats to swarm a foe. You can see these in motion in the recent Dishonored trailer . The screenshots also give us a better look at the exaggerated, caricature style that Arkane are applying to the citizens of Dunwall, but can you guess which one is the mad scientist?
Dishonored screenshots wield pistols, blades and rats
See comments